For Robert Pattinson, “Twilight” is in the end a story that’s very weird

Robert Pattinson has certainly had a prolific career in the world of cinema – essentially independent – and won roles high in colors, is generally known for his interpretation of the vampire Edward in the film franchise Twilight. An experience that never ceases to remind him and the memory of which has been able to give him cold sweats, as when his participation in The Batman Matt Reeves found herself violently criticized by the audience.

While the actor said he wanted to campaign for an Oscar for his performance in the upcoming film by Robert Eggers, The Lighthouseand while it is in the casting of the recent The King for David Michôd, it is expressed with Variety on the series of films that propelled him to the front of the stage, with his detachment, the usual.

“It’s still a bizarre story, Twilight,” relativizes the star. “It’s crazy how people have reacted to the films. I imagine that the books are very romantic, but at the same time, this is not a romance as that of the Pages of our love (Nicholas Sparks)that is a novel is very sweet and heart-rending. Twilight tells the story of this guy who falls in love with a girl, while dreaming of eating. I mean, not the eating, but drinking his blood, whatever. It is not the other who tell him that he can’t get in a relationship with her, it is her own body that makes him know.“

The actor is currently visible in the movie Netflix The King since the 1st of November on the famous streaming platform, alongside Timothy Chalamet and Joel Edgerton. It will also be on display in the delirious The Lighthouse Robert Eggers, in the company of Willem Dafoe – whose voice inspired his character of Batman : appointment in cinemas on 18 December.

