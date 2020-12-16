For sale house where Elvis and Priscila Presley spent their honeymoon

The house is located in Palm Springs, California, and has a modern design by architect Tom Parker.

The Palm Springs, California home where Elvis and Priscilla Presley spent their honeymoon is for sale.

Elvis rented the house, nicknamed the “House of Tomorrow” in Look magazine in 1962, for several years after his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, recommended it to him.

Now it is for sale with a price of US $ 2.5 million.

Built-in 1960 and designed by modernist architect William Krisel, the home has five bedrooms and a space-age feel. It comes with a private garden, tennis court, orchard, and a pool with a partially shaded terrace.