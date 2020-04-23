For the #AllinChallenge, the actors of Friends invite fans to their meeting

The group of friends of “Friends” because of the place on his legendary couch orange to accommodate other buddies… And may as well be you ! The members of the series participating in the #AllInChallenge and proclaim, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, that they will invite the winner and five of her relatives on the shooting of their special meeting.

To encourage them to make donations for the fight against the pandemic due to the coronavirus, the stars rival each other in ingenuity. The campaign 2.0 #AllInChallenge becomes viral. Celebrities encourage each other to participate, and in making fine gains to auction to raise funds. Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro provide a role for their sides in the next film from Martin Scorsese, Justin Bieber offers a private concert at home, Drake invites you to come spend a weekend with him, Madonna is selling one of his jackets iconic, Matthew McConaughey promises to watch a football match in his company… It is the turn of the band of friends the iconic “Friends” to get a move on ! On the networks, Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Joseph Francis (Matt LeBlanc) and Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) have announced to take part in this game for the good cause.

VIP access included

Their reunion during a special show, postponed due to the virus, will be in the company of fans ! Tuesday, 21 April, Jennifer Aniston shows up on his account Instagram : “Hi everyone. We are very pleased to be joining the ALL-IN Challenge, and help the poorest people feed themselves and stay in good health during this period. We invite you, therefore, you and 5 of your friends to join us all 6 at the studio Stage 24.“

She continues : “You will be our privileged guests in the audience for the recording of the ‘Friends Reunion Special’ where we will return to the series, and all the good moments spent together. You’ll also have access to the Friends VIP experience in the studios of Warner Bros.“Finally, the actress spoke of her impatience and the importance of maintaining contact with his close relatives : “I look forward to kiss you and you shake in my arms when all this will be done. In the meantime, continue to call and write to your friends and family !“A golden opportunity !