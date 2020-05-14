For the anniversary of Shiloh, Angelina Jolie made it big

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is lucky to have a mom who bends over backwards for her. Angelina Jolie is indeed the type to not leave anything to chance, especially when it comes to pleasure his six treasures Shiloh, Maddox, Pax, Vivienne, Zahara and Knox… On the occasion of its anniversary — Shiloh blew its 13th candle on 27 may — the ex-wife of Brad Pitt has made every effort to never forget this important milestone, according to the information of Justjared. To mark the occasion, the actress 43-year-old has dragged his as a pre-teen in a place that would be a dream any young girl’s dream escape : a room escape ! And with the most well-known adventurous what’s more : Lara Croft in person.

Impossible to know if the whole tribe was present to spend time with family for the anniversary of the first biological child of the couple, or if it was a special moment between mother and daughters. What does it matter ! The young Shiloh, who divides her time between both parents since their separation is now two years old, was certainly delighted with his birthday under the sign of mystery and adventure.

Very close to his dad, with whom she wanted to go live at the time of the separation, the lovely Shiloh would have had a hard time recovering from the breakup of his parents. This young girl full of life would have in effect badly to see his mother and father to deliver such a legal battle. And see his private life unfolded in the media around the world has not really had to help him accept the divorce… To rebuild, the apprentice artist has found refuge in music and, in particular, put the guitar in order to empty the head. In addition to soccer which she has been practicing for quite a while ! Tastes very assertive at only 13 years old…

