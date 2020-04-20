for the first anniversary of the Amazon, she reveals surprising photographs of her pregnancy

In this month of April, Tina Kunakey is nostalgic. On April 19, 2019, the supermodel and her husband, Vincent Cassel, had announced on Instagram the birth of their first child, a daughter named Amazon. An original ad for the couple, who had chosen to reveal this pregnancy the 1st of January of the same year, with a photo of the pretty brunette all naked on a beach in Brazil, their place of residence. Since its birth, Amazon remains mysterious. Her mum sometimes makes tribute on publications Instagram, when his dad mentioned his daughter in an interview, as in last October at RFM.

This is not the approach of the first anniversary of his daughter Tina Kunakey account show boil Amazon. Instead, the young mother who has just celebrated his 23-year-old has published two surprising photographs that are taken during her pregnancy. The wife of Vincent Cassel has not stopped working when she was pregnant. She was also shocked by appearing in a scene deemed too “vulgar” in June 2019. Quite the opposite of these new photos posted Wednesday, April 15, where, sometimes very naked, she shows off her baby bump.

Two previously unpublished photographs in black and white

On the first, Tina Kunakey is lying on the back. The piece of fabric that serves as the garment is pulled up, allowing to admire its forms as a pregnant woman. The other cliché, in black and white too, also highlights the baby bump of the mom, who is this time dressed in a long dress with veils. Of

