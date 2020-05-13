for the first time in his career, it is not 1 after the release of his project

It had been years that it was not happened to our Champagne Papi’s favorite : be second in the ranking Billboard 200. Since 2010 and the release of his album Thank Me LaterDrake is first to this famous ranking, when it comes out of a project .

On the 1st of may, Drizzy offers his audience a nice surprise, as he let loose a mixtape of 14 tracks, Dark Lane Demo Tape . At the same time, he took the opportunity to announce the release of an album this summer. That’s good news for the rapper and his fans, however, he had not calculated that the release of his mixtape fell on the same day that a serious opponent .

In fact, a star of the country to the States – States, Kenny Chesney has released his new album, Here and Nowon the same day as Drake . And the lead singer takes the first place in the charts with 233 000 sales in a week against 224 000 for Drizzy .

The sales figures are still tight and the feedback for the mixtape Drake are very good . Don’t panic, he should be back very soon to the position of number 1 with the arrival of his next album which is highly anticipated .