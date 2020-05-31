Forbes withdrew his title of “billionaire” to Kylie Jenner ! – Latina

Kylie Jenner is ” more billionaire “. Last year, the young woman was sacred “youngest billionaire in history” by the famous magazine Forbes. A fortune as the little sister of Kim Kardashian, who is now 22 years old, would have won thanks to his brand of makeup Kylie Cosmetics. But today, the american media removes the title of “billionaire” on Kylie Jenner, and accused him of having lied on the income of his company.

” The company of Kylie Jenner is considerably smaller and less profitable than what the family [Kardashian] has sought to dismantle in the industry of cosmetics and in the media, including Forbes “says Forbes on its web site. Kris Jenner, the mother of the sisters Jenner-Kardashian, who manages the entire business of the family is also pointing the finger. According to our confreres, the latter would have led to a large-scale campaign to ensure the cover of Forbes magazine to its offspring.

KYLIE JENNER SOON TO BE IN PRISON ?

Destitute and humiliated, Kylie Jenner could be going through the box prison. It is in any case what has just been stated, Jan Handzlik, a famous international lawyer and u.s. Daily Mail :” In this case, there is a mixture of things that can lead to an investigation (…). If the department of Justice is involved, should there be a conviction, this could include prison sentences “.

The reaction of the main concerned is not made to wait. On social networks, Kylie Jenner denounced” inaccurate statements and accusations without proof “a” well-known site “. ” I’ve never claimed any title to or tried to lie. End Point “, she added before saying, ” let’s grateful to have a wonderful little girl, a society that is prosperous and to be in good health “.

what am i even waking up to. i thought this was a reputable site.. all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. I’ve never asked for any title gold tried to lie my way there EVER. period — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020

“even creating tax returns that were likely forged,” that’s your proof? so you just THOUGHT they were forged? like actually what am i reading. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020