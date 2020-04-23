Forbidden to spit on the grass or blowing the nose: the curious measures that applied a league for the return of the football in the middle of the coronavirus

“The matches will be played behind closed doors, each team will have two locker rooms, players are required to wash their hands before and after”, he explained the Spanish footballer Pedro Tarancon in dialogue with World Sports. “It is forbidden forbidden to the initial greeting and the final and they will not be allowed to footballers spitting on the lawn or by the mouth or by the nose. In addition, the balls must be disinfected and every player will have their own bottle to hydrate”, he said the footballer’s Argja Bóltfelag.