Forbidden to spit on the grass or blowing the nose: the curious measures that applied a league for the return of the football in the middle of the coronavirus

The next may 9, the ball will roll on a football field. It will be in a country where the pandemic coronavirus is already part of the past, although obviously there will be security measures for the protagonists. With a few exceptions, the meetings will be without public.
Faroe Islands, where selections of Spain and Italy played in the Playoffs, is one of the scenarios where the football will return, though it will do so with the conditions very particular. Have forbidden to spit on the grass or blowing the noseare some of the curious measures that will be applied.
“The matches will be played behind closed doors, each team will have two locker rooms, players are required to wash their hands before and after”, he explained the Spanish footballer Pedro Tarancon in dialogue with World Sports. “It is forbidden forbidden to the initial greeting and the final and they will not be allowed to footballers spitting on the lawn or by the mouth or by the nose. In addition, the balls must be disinfected and every player will have their own bottle to hydrate”, he said the footballer’s Argja Bóltfelag.
Faroe Islands it is a set of small islands (18 islands) with 50 thousand inhabitantslocated in the north of Europe (scotland and Norway). The national authorities reported a total of just 184 infected with coronavirus (one in the last 12 days), of which 178 already recovered and there were no fatalities. Its main activity is the fishing and the cattle. In fact, they have more sheep than inhabitants (some 80,000).
This Monday started classes and the football league will continue its steps on the 9th of may, thus becoming the first of the championships suspended by the coronavirus in return.
The FSF is the one that organizes the league of the First Division has ten teams, the Cup of the Faroe Islands and the encounters of your selected. Despite the fact that is ranked 110 in the Ranking FIFA (the FSF was founded in 1988) and Andorra and San Marino are the only ones that have a worse coefficient among the federations CUP (since 1990), in Faroe Islands feel a true passion for the ball. “Football is the national sport, practiced between 60 and 70% of the people, including women”stressed Tarancón.
“Although still taking a lot of precautions we are getting back to normal”told Pedro to the Spanish. “Since April 20, are open schools, and we can train all together, but we have been working in small groups of five players from almost a month ago”, he said.
The Bundesliga has prepared a similar protocol, although still waiting for the approval the German health authorities. In regards to the Argentina is not defined the immediate return of football even though the minister of Sport Matthias Lammens anticipated that will be without a public.