Forced to cancel the festival on Air, the public Baths, and animate the social networks

Portraits of the artists hosted at the edition 2019 Air time, Lignières, signed by the photographer Yannick Pirot, are on page Facebook and the profile Instagram Baths-Showers. Other surprising photographs will be shared in the next few days, on social networks?; memories of this festival of French song, of which the 29th edition was due to be launched this Wednesday afternoon, in the hall, and accommodate up to Saturday night, seventeen artists and several thousand spectators, in different spaces of the common.

Baths-Showers cancel their festival of French song, The Air of the time

The spread of the virus Covid-19 had decided the organizers to cancel, as early as mid-march, the flagship event of the cultural season.

Surprises with the complicity of the artists

Deprived of these moments of warm songs, emotions, encounters, exchanges, smiles and relaxation, the Baths mark, however, the move, with ” winks, for four days, and maybe even until Sunday, what we will call the Air time found, describes Sylvain Dépée, the director. We’re going to show things that people have not yet seen. We’ll also have drawings of children who had participated in the workshop ” filled teeth “, for biting into the festival, with Cathy Beauvallet and Robin Béliveau. And we’ll ask people to send us memories of the festival. “

Of course, the public Baths reserve a few surprises, with the complicity of the artists that were expected to Lignières this week, the singer, author and composer born in Saint-Amand-Montrond, Bastien Lucas, artist red wire to 2020.

“In terms of our means “

Not see you in live, but the dissemination of content specially created for this Air time found, promises Sylvain Dépée. “It is a nod to the light of our ways,” continues the director of the stage ligniéroise of contemporary music, regional pole song. It must be present, as we have been during the containment, on social networks and through the newsletter, with daily recommendations on songs, discoveries, favorites, etc, All the little words that we receive, on the part of the faithful and of people who know about the Bathroom Showers, show that it is important to maintain this link. Our investment has been spotted, too, by the colleagues of other structures as well as our partners and guardianship. “

“Reinventing the Bathroom-showers combined time of the Covid-19 and the drop in grants “

Les Bains-Douches, who already had a financial challenge before the health crisis, and have launched a prize pool of solidarity on the HelloAsso, put heart and energy to consider of small formulas to compose the future programming, while the prospect of not getting to the public before September is more accurate.

“It is one of the cases and, in the best case, this is already very long, measuring Sylvain Dépée. For this year, we are assured of the support of the partner State, Region and Department, but after?? We will have to reinvent the Bathroom-Showers combined time of the Covid-19 and the drop in subsidies, to the horizon 2021. This is a project that will be interesting to work in collective, as the weeks that come, with the return of the team in the buildings. “

Marlene Lestang