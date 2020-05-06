Ford will launch 6 new cars in the next 2-3 years; To fill all segments

Thanks to our sources, we learned that Ford had 6 new cars in preparation. Over the next two years, Ford will begin to fill all the segments.

Ford India has very few cars in India at the present time and does not cover the main segments. Its current range includes Figo, Freestyle, Aspire, EcoSport and Endeavour. However, we have learned that Ford is working on the development of this and will soon take care of all the segments of it that remains.

On the basis of the information that we have obtained, Ford is developing 6 new cars for the indian market. Three of which will be between EcoSport and Endeavour. It could be the three new SUVS, including a replacement for an SUV of 4.2 meters, an unknown model and an SUV of medium size. We don’t know what can be the other three cars.

Now that its JV with Mahindra is in the game, Ford wants to maximize his concentration on other segments. Although he has covered the hatchback premium compact sedan under 4 meters, and the segment of the SUV under 4 meters, there are still two segments. It could possibly be a premium sedan and a sedan 10 Lakh. Previous reports have suggested that Ford also foresaw a new generation of EcoSport.

Ford is very likely in the process of developing an SUV of 4.2 metres which compete with Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta. This particular segment is one of the most popular in India, and slowly, all the other manufacturers are planning to move. After that, the company also prepares a mid-size SUV which will go against MG, Hector, Tata Harrier and Mahindra XUV500.

The new mid-size SUV will borrow its platform and engines of the new generation XUV500. In addition, they are working toward electric vehicles, and one of those 6 cars could also include an electric vehicle. We saw a prototype of the Ford Aspire EV, but we don’t know if this will be the first Ford EV to be launched.

All his cars in the current range received of the motors in accordance BS6. EcoSport has lost the EcoBoost engine of 1.0 liter while Endeavour has lost its diesel engines in 2.2-liter and 3.2-liter. As for Figo and Aspire, the gasoline engine 1.5-litre automatic is no longer available.