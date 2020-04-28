Forgotten the trouble ! Children of Kim Kardashian and Beyoncé party together

Who said that Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian do not agree ? In any case, the children of two american stars have fun during a party hosted by the music producer of renown, Jimmy Iovine, Los Angeles.

For several years, rumors like what Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian are not in good terms. According to the magazine Heat in 2015, the star of reality tv would have tired to run after Beyoncé, she who wishes both to be closer to the singer superstar. “Kim has spent years trying to get closer to Beyoncé, but, to each disappointment, it depressed more and more“, told a source to the british magazine. And yet, in recent times the two women seem rather close. To such a point that Kim Kardashian took the pose wearing the new collaboration Ivy Park x Adidas in January, of what to do pleasure to the Queen B..

But then the two women are they really friends ? Difficult to know. Nevertheless, the tabloids claim that Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian would close since the last anniversary of 50 years of P. Diddy’s, last December. During the evening, Kanye West and Jay-Z have reportedly renewed friendship, and their wives also. According to the information of Us Weeklythe children of the two couples have been spotted playing togetherat a party recently held in Los Angeles.

Two families superstars almost complete

The feast in question was organised by the producer of the renowned music Jimmy Iovine and his wife Liberty Ross. During the evening, Kanye West was not present, but his wife Kim Kardashian if, with his daughter in Chicago who is 2 years old and his Holy son, at the age of 4 years. The singer Beyoncé was not present, unlike her husband Jay-Z, who was accompanied by three of their children, Blue Ivy 8 years old and the twins, Rumi, and Sir aged 2 years. According To Us Weekly, all the children have spent a very good time together.

Blue Ivy and Saint future girlfriends ?

According to the source who confided to the tabloid american, Blue Ivy and Saint seemed to have personalities that “agreed together”. In addition, “Blue is a tomboy and sporty, and Saint is very active and has a ton of energy and a personality funny”, added the source. Of their sides, the twins Sir and Rumi have fun with Chicago. “But most of the time they only touched each other”continued the source. As for North West, for six years, and Psalm, under the age of one year, the two children of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were not the evening, and rested surely in the house.

