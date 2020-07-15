“Formation” for “Queen & Slim”, a portrait of Melina Matsoukas filmmaker committed

Melina Matsoukas is a young filmmaker involved, who grew up in a family of activists. Known for his numerous music videos of major artists such as Snoop Dogg, Rihanna, Beyonce or even Lady Gaga.

Recently she has done a lot for her film the Queen & Thin, published in France in February of 2020. In the first place, has built its reputation thanks to the realization of music videos for great artists like Solange, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Snoop Dogg and many others since 2006. She won her first Grammy for the music video “We Found Love” by Rihanna in 2013 and a second for the video clip of Beyoncé Training in 2017.

This director comes through his work to set the stage for his commitment to the cause, african-american, working with artists, activists, such as, for example, Beyoncé, and the video clip of the title Training. There will be a clip of the most memorable years in 2010, because, in effect, it denounces the climate of violence of the police.

The use of the vision of Matsoukas, Beyoncé points the finger at the evils and grievances of black americans. This is a clip involved that is included in the anti-racism movement “Black Lives Matter”, in which they address messages to the american police, by putting, for example, in one scene sitting in a police car half submerged. The costumes and cinematography also allow the singer to present its origins.

Melina Matsoukas is also involved in the implementation of Unsafe a series produced by HBO, little known in France, but it is a huge success in the united States. This series follows the life of a young black woman, and at the same time the problems arising from the racism injected into all layers of american society. This series, despite its popularity covers topics far from trivial and succeeds in to report problems specific to the black community in the united States.

All of his latest work takes a concrete form in his film The queen and Slim written by Lena Whaite. The story follows a couple of young african-americans who fled after having shot and killed a police officer in an act of self-defense. During their escape, Matsoukas develop a landscape that reflects the different problems faced by blacks in the united States. We find in the soundtrack of Lauryn Hill the sides of Syd, or even Burna Boy.

Matsoukas is, therefore, an artist who is very involved in the cause of Afro-descendants in the united States. Their themes are ably represented in his various works, and the gni is an integral part of the atmosphere of his work. From music videos to tv series, the director manages to present their ideas in different media to maintain a the consistency is indisputable.

About Tamika Couedor