Former olympic athlete mexican judo gives positive to the disease COVID-19

Up to the time are logged 6,875 patients positive to the disease caused by the coronavirus in Mexico, as well as 546 deaths. In the latest report of the ministry of Health reported that there are 13,364 cases of suspected and 28,126 more gave negative to the tests. The total number of people who have been examined in search of infection by SARS-CoV-2 increased to 48,365 in the April 17, 2020.