Formula 1 | Hamilton ‘bursting with rage in the face of the current situation

Sunday night, Lewis Hamilton has reacted to the community of F1 by calling his peers to speak out against police violence against minorities, and in part against the black. After a reaction important in the world of F1, the pilot Mercedes was again expressed.

“The past week has been very dark” has written to the Uk on his account Instagram. “I have not been able to keep control of my emotions. I felt so much anger, sadness and amazement at what my eyes have seen.”

“I’m just overwhelmed completely rage at the sight of such disregard for the lives of the people. The injustice we see towards our brothers and our sisters around the world is disgusting and NEEDS to stop.”

The movement Black Lives Matter is greatly heard after the death of George Floyd, who was killed by the police in Minneapolis last week, but Hamilton reminds us that this type of violence is not a novelty.

“Many have seemed surprised, but for us unfortunately, this is not surprising. Those of us who are black or biracial see it every day and should not have the feeling of being born guilty, not to have their place, or fear for their life because of their skin color.”

“Will Smith said it well, racism does not worsen, it is just filmed. It is only now that the world is very well equipped with the cameras, that this problem has been highlighted before at this point.”

The six-time world champion has not failed to accuse the administration Trump and the american system for its response to the events of the last week, even if it ensures that the problem is not only present in the United States.

“It is only when there are riots and cries for justice that the power did something, but it’s too late and too little things have been made. It took hundreds of thousands of people complained and as the buildings burn to the officials react and decide to stop Derek Chauvin for murder, and it’s sad.”

“Unfortunately, America is not the only place where racism has its place, and we continue to fail as humans when we cannot fight for what is right. I beg you, do not sit in silence, no matter the color of your skin. Black Lives Matter.”