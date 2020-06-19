Forrest Gump, Indiana Jones, the Variety of the list of films that are incompatible with our times, and is any thing

It is a forum that is very personal that made the noise. Several days after its launch, this article continues to be at the head of the band of paper in the read more Variety. Under the pen of its editor-in-chief Tim Gray, who oversees the stories related to the awards, the magazine has published a list of “ten films problems“that they would like to Gone with the wind, temporarily removed from the catalog, HBO, Max, to be accompanied by an explanatory notice and warning.

“Files Hollywood is full of films that could benefit from a word in the performances with obsolete race, sexuality, disability are being perpetuated“notes of the journalist recalls that the purpose of this approach. “It’s not going to prohibit these works, but to review with a critical eye“. “These movies represent the era in which they were made, and it is important to remember the history – and the intolerance that accompanied such and such a time so as not to repeat these things.“

Tim Gray first recalls the feature-length films in the spotlight for a long time and that the racist character is not the debate. The birth of a nation D. W. Griffith, formed in 1915 as an ode to the Ku Klux Klan, that is energized. The cartoons of Walt Disney The melody of the South staged in the year of 1946 in a coexistence idyll of the former slaves and their masters in a cotton plantation.

Adds Diamonds in the Sofa where Mickey Rooney plays a Japanese stereotyped, West Side Story where the puerto ricans are unilaterally represented as gangsters and Mandingoportrait of a plantation owner who uses his right of cuissage ” in their slaves.

After this preamble, the reporter in the heart of the matter and shall draw up a list of ten movies… more unexpected. There are helter-skelter Forrest Gump “hostile to Vietnam veterans, Aids patients, disabled people and political activists“, Inspector Harry the archetype of “police rebels, who follow their instincts instead of the law and that they are making a mockery of the judges of the understanding and of the good souls“. Indiana Jones and the temple of doom they laughed him to scorn “customs hindu“with its “villains portrayed as primitive tunes“. The romantic comedy Before with Emilia Clarke, already very controversial on its release in cinemas in 2016 to their point of view “validiste”on the basis of disability, is accused of making “the apology of suicide. Better death than a life with a disability.“

Tarantino and Cameron anchored

Once upon A Time in Hollywood… Quentin Tarantino focuses on a series of grievances : “the exaltation of an era” reject “the emancipation of women, minorities and hippies”his portrait ungrateful of Bruce Lee and the invisibility of the talents of african-americans. The Rumor with Shirley MacLaine and Audrey Hepburn, nominated for five academy awards in 1962, shows a very negative view of homosexuality represented as “a source of self-hatred and a pattern of mercy“. The Silence of the Lambs don’t assume that the trans-sexuality of the character of Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine). The western The prisoner of the desert with John Wayne caricature of native americans as savages, thirsting for blood. I love to sing and dance with Fred Astaire shows the characters make-up for African-Americans. True Lies James Cameron is also taken to its grade because of its “Arabic characters limited to the fans.“

This inventory to the Prévert of a film boiling has attracted lots of teasing on Twitter. Excessive politically correct for some, the slapstick between journalists, film critics for others, the willingness to make the buzz… it is All there past. Meanwhile, she runs, and runs the rumor.

The writer and director Victor Saint Macary (The Brio), admitted that to have a good laugh reading the article. The debate is, in any case, well launched.