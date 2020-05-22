Fortnite : A complete film of Christopher Nolan’s soon to be released in the game – News

In the night of Friday, may 22, the big stage in the Party mode Royal Fortnite, revealed for the first Tenet, the next blockbuster from Christopher Nolan. The collaboration with producer british-american did not stop there as it aims to entrust the game one of its feature films for complete distribution.

With its latest events, Fortnite seems to be becoming the scene of many cultural events. This year 2020, the record number of spectators for the first concert virtual of Travis Scott and the broadcast of a trailer for Tenet (Christopher Nolan) generate a new wave of popularity for the title of Epic. Another announcement, relayed by Geoff Keighley, will allow the game to successfully take a new step ; this summer, Fortnite will provide whole production Christopher Nolan. Its title is not yet known.

Just announced at the premiere of the trailer of the Tenet : Christopher Nolan will propose one of his emblematic films in Fortnite this summer at a screening free and complete for the fans !

