Fortnite : a concert by rapper Travis Scott brings together more than 12 million players

Fortnite beats a new record. One of the games most popular video of the past few years has brought together, in the night of Thursday on Friday, 12 millions of players on the occasion of a concert virtual rapper’s Travis Scott.

Epic Games, the publisher and developer of the game, claims precisely 12.3 million participants simultaneous, which was a record for an event like this. Fortnite has already organized, in February 2019 first concert with the american DJ Marshmello, comprising $ 10.7 million of players and spectators.

Over 12.3 MILLION players participated in the first experiment of Astronomical ! A new record ! Do you party ? If you do not have not been able to attend the first representation, no worries ! There are still 4 opportunities to do so : https://t.co/8KrPA9ivoV — Fortnite 🇫🇷 official (@FortniteFR) April 24, 2020

Fortnite regularly organises promotional events. Recently, it was notably associated with the franchises films Deadpool and Star Wars. This game has known a huge success since its release in 2017 and the appearance of its Battle royale mode. In this version of the game it should be the last to survive in a arena that is reduced. In the past two years, other game modes have been added.

The players find themselves, dancing in a rain of fire, and then under the water

The concert of Travis Scott is a ten-minute period. A virtual version of a rapper from Houston, Texas, United States) landed on an island in the arena of jeuu to present a medley of her hits named Astronomical. The closer to a Travis Scott and the giant torso naked, the players find themselves, dancing in a rain of fire, then in water and finally in space, where Travis Scott is joined by the rapper Kid Cudi for a title unheard.

Four more concerts remain scheduled : one on Friday, two on Saturday and one on Sunday. The schedules are indicated below, at the hour of Paris. It is possible to join a party that offers this concert a half hour before.

The game publisher has also accompanied the show of the launch of clothing and accessories dedicated to the rapper and companion Kylie Jenner, half-sister of the influenceuse Kim Kardashian.

For those who do not wish to wait for the next concerts or don’t have the game but want to still enjoy the performance, this video shows what looks like the delivery.

