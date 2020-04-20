Fortnite : a Concert of Travis Scott, an announcement to 18h / 12 PM AND ? – Breakflip – News, Guides and Tips

Since a few days, many rumors about a concert of Travis Scott, which would soon be organized in Fortnite. Clues are already present in the game, with in particular the work taking place near the Shark, setting up what appears to be a scene, as well as posters pasted on some walls in the game, with a music note in the middle ! If Epic Games had not yet communicated about it, it seems that this is now done on social networks.

The concert of Travis Scott announced at 18h ?

A lot of recent items suggest a concert by Travis Scott is in preparation in Fortniteon his album Astroworld. Work is underway near the Shark, producing what appears to be a concert scene, and posters were found everywhere in the game ! But this is not all, since the data-miners have also found clues in the files of the game, including a meteorite, purple, recalling the name of the album, as well as its atmosphere.

If for the moment we have no clue about the date and time of the concert, Epic Games has just published on his social networks what appears to be an ad : 18h, something will happen ! There is no doubt that there is a link with Travis Scott and his / her album Astroworld if we rely on the easily add emoji used in the tweet.

It is not yet known if it will be the the concert, which will start in the gameor if the editor will just teaser and announce the event. There are more chances whether it’s an ad, to interest and prevent a lot of players on the official day of the concert.