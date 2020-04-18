Fortnite : a concert of Travis Scott, leaks about the event Astroworld

You wait for a live event quality to close out this season of Fortnite ? It may well be that Epic listens to your prayers this time, with a concert by Travis Scott, in the same vein of that of Marshmello. Data relating to the rapper had already been dataminées recently, but this time the show is made more palpable. Since Friday evening, a number of elements and beams of indices have appeared on the servers lives.

Indices goods unearthed by datamineurs suggest a future collaboration between Fortnite and the rapper Travis Scott. For the time being, nothing has been confirmed.

Enigmatic posters displayed in the city

This detail should not escape you if you’ve wandered in the cities since yesterday. Everywhere, posters announcing a concert appeared.

In the background, we can discern a topography of place. Here it is Sweaty Sandswithout any doubt. In fact, one can recognize the islands and the locations of buildings. The music note in the center seems to indicate an event such as a concert, while the planet, shown at the top, to connect with the mysterious star that appeared in the game, and which we will speak below.

The Astroworld is getting closer

The other index is strong, it is the coming of a kind of star violet in the sky Fortnite. At the time we write these lines, the star is still far away. But the datamineurs are formal : like a meteor barreling right at us, the star is getting closer day after day.

Some leakers, in the image of FortTory, even managed to go to the meeting of this star is mysterious.

At the heart of the nebula, one can see a sort of enclosure, which is reminiscent of the Cube… And if that was not enough to establish a link between the star and the concert of Travis Scott, it is enough to take a ride on his discography. Astroworldit is the name of his last album, released in 2018.

In view of these indices, therefore, it is likely that the giant star is heading to the beaches of Sweaty Sandsto get a great summer party by the sea !