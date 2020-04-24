Fortnite : A record of spectators for the first concert virtual Travis Scott – News

At the heart of collaboration “Astronomical” with the battle royale of Epic Games since April 21, last, the rapper Travis Scott has joined Fortnite as a Ninja of the series Icon, and gave his first concert.

In parallel, a handful of skins, emotes, and held on to win, Astronomical is especially the opportunity for players to attend a series of concerts in-game in order to discover the last track of the artist featuring with Kid Cudi, The Scotts.

In all, five shows are listed on the schedule of Travis Scott, or rather on that of his character in the battle royale of Fortnite, which perfomera on tracks pre-recorded. The first of them was held yesterday, at 19 hours in America. Overlooking the map of the game, the rapper her movements and choreography on some of his tubes the most popular, as Sicko Mode or Highest in the Room.

Worthy of a staging big-budget, the scenery varied and special effects lights, neon lights. Event “surreal and spectacular“according to the Verge, “a live experience memorable, even though it’s short“for the Washington Post. All in all, the game team estimates that more than 12.3 million spectators attended the concert Astonomical Travis Scott. “A record“by Epic, while that of Marshmello, at the beginning of last year, had brought together more than 10.7 million people.

Over 12.3 million competitor players participated live in Travis Scott’s Astronomical, an all-time record! Catch an encore performance before the tour ends: https://t.co/D7cfd2Vxcc — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 24, 2020

The next live virtual will be held today at 16h in France. Gamesradar has captured a part of the first concert video.

Dates and schedules of the concerts of Travis Scott in Fortnite :