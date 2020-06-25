Fortnite and Christopher Nolan together for a “Movie Nite”

There is a month of this, Nolan presented us with the first trailer of his new film, Tenet, live in Fortnite. The event, which had worked well seems to have opened the door to such projects as ” Movie Nite “, a night at the movies directly in Fortnite. Nolan, who has already worked with the team of Fortnite, has decided to play the game.

(Image courtesy of Epic Games)

Tomorrow, Friday, June 26, players will be able to enjoy for the first time a movie night directly in the game. Three very popular films of Nolan are going to be released. Depending on the region in which you are playing, you will be able to see Batman Begins, Start or The Prestige. For canada players, more in particular, The Prestige will be released tomorrow at noon. The web site Fortnite gives more information about the movies and the hours of the other regions.

Get ready for Movie Nite in the Real Part 🍿 This Friday, June 26, grab some popcorn and catch one of the three full length of Christopher Nolan films depending on your region! Check out the schedules and what’s playing in your country here: https://t.co/ke3bN7WYuP pic.twitter.com/4Md15S9qI2 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 24, 2020

The films will be shown in the new island is called the Real Part. This island has been open since last April, allows players to socialize, away from the struggle against the island of Battle Royale original. It was on the big screen of this island which had been presented the trailer of the Principle. Several musical performances were also able to be enjoyed on the island Party Real Fortnite with artists such as Diplo and Travis Scott who came to do a show virtual.

Players can enter and exit at will of the island and the movie of Nolan will play continuously on the big screen for those who want to see. Listen to the entire movie, simply enter in the Match of the island Royal a little before the start of the projection, to find a good place and stay there until the end of the film.