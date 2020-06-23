Fortnite : Aquaman and Black Manta, in the program of the season 3 ?

After a crossover with Deadpool for the second season of chapter 2, season 3, could accommodate other characters of the DC universe, with Aquaman and Black Manta.

Epic Games loves nothing more that to suggest associations of players of Fortnite. After several concerts or the improbable arrival of Deadpool in Fortnite (that has also resulted in the skin), other super heroes of the DC universe Comics could point the tip of your nose.

A fight-Aquaman vs Black Manta in season 3 ?

After the final event of the season 2, Epic Games has begun teasing the season 3. If it is for the moment only speculation, the theories come to the same conclusion : Aquaman and Black Manta make an appearance in the third season of Fortnite.

To reach this conclusion, the players have gathered many clues, shared, or officially found in the game files for the dataminers. In the first place, the the trident of Aquaman (it seems) was sent to some creators of content or partner of Epic Games, before Jason Momoa, the interpreter of the super-hero in the film, told a story about his account of Instagram which included the famous trident.



Later, an encrypted file has been deleted in the files of the game (through Yanteh), and it seems that according to him and his community to represent the super-villain of DC Comics.

Taking into account that the water has replaced the storm and the sharks are beautiful and arrived on the field of battle, it is a safe bet that we will see the earth two characters in Fortnite. New indexes should be given within hours of arriving, given that season 3 will be released this June 17 in the morning.