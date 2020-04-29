Fortnite : concerts, virtual Travis Scott have brought together more than 27 million viewers

Kim Lee
This is a new record attendance for Fortnite. Some 27.7 million fans have attended the five concerts given by the rapper Travis Scott, from April 23 to 25. A staggering.

Alone, the first concert of the series attracted 12.3 million viewers.

Phenomenon of the video game, Fortnite is also one of the new vectors of pop culture. If multiple events gather several hundreds of thousands of players online, the show’s surrealist Travis Scott has given him a new impetus, driven by the period of containment-general.

And for this event, it was not to attend to the songs of an ordinary avatar in the middle of a crowd virtual. Travis Scott has shown here all the vastness that can make a concert online, with special effects, characters, giants and elements of decor psychedelic.

Epic Games, the publisher and developer of the game, and had built a stage show, special, with balloons and heads to Travis Scott, giant and inflatable around this show.

Pen, notebook and controller, the new backpack of the american students ?

More importantly, the world of Fortnite had become the theatre of the event, and Travis Scott became in turn a single singer, as an astronaut or legendary creature, in front of an audience mesmerised.



