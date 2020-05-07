Fortnite has 350 million unique players

By
Kim Lee
-
0
26


Here’s yet another record for the battle royale of Epic Games, Fortnite. The latter has seen its number of players increased considerably during the last year.

Fortnite continues to break records, crushing all the competition and even Warzonethe new battle royal Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

After a musical event with Travis Scott, bringing together more than 27.7 million players, of which 12.3 million in concurrent, we learn through a posting on Twitter that Fortnite now has 350 million registered players. If these figures are impressive, they are more so when we know that they were “only” 250 million by march 2019. Therefore, there has been an increase of 100 million more players in just one year.

Something even more incredible, we also learn that the players have played over 3.2 billion hoursand this in a single month only, that of April 2020. This record is due to the Covid-19, which force the populations to stay confined ? Nothing is less sure, but what is undeniable is that Fortnite remains at the top of the ranking, and since the end of the year 2017 now.

A competition is organized with our partner Instant Gaming, which allows you to go back with the video game of your choice, of credits FIFA or V-bucks.

To participate, you just have to click on the following link → Choose my video game !



Related Post:  The Players in the America who have a Multi-year Contract

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here