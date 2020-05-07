Fortnite has 350 million unique players

Here’s yet another record for the battle royale of Epic Games, Fortnite. The latter has seen its number of players increased considerably during the last year.

After a musical event with Travis Scott, bringing together more than 27.7 million players, of which 12.3 million in concurrent, we learn through a posting on Twitter that Fortnite now has 350 million registered players. If these figures are impressive, they are more so when we know that they were “only” 250 million by march 2019. Therefore, there has been an increase of 100 million more players in just one year.

Fortnite now has over 350 million registered players! In April, players spent over 3.2 billion hours in game. Let’s keep the party going with our Party Royal Premiere LIVE on May 8 at 9PM AND featuring @DillonFrancis @steveaoki @deadmau5: https://t.co/H18c3UgBL1 pic.twitter.com/Cgt3r7LXQO — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 6, 2020

Something even more incredible, we also learn that the players have played over 3.2 billion hoursand this in a single month only, that of April 2020. This record is due to the Covid-19, which force the populations to stay confined ? Nothing is less sure, but what is undeniable is that Fortnite remains at the top of the ranking, and since the end of the year 2017 now.