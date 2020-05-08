Fortnite : How to retrieve the backpack Wings neon ? – Fortnite

Learn how to get the new accessory back in Fortnite : the Wings of neon.

Epic Games likes to offer its community of many cosmetic items. Whether it was via the Pass of combat, the shop of the day, or during special events, there are many ways to recover. In the beginning of the month of may, a new skin-awaited arrives.

After several days of rumors indicating that a new object was going to be retrievable free of charge in Fortnite following its discovery in the files of the game, we now know when and how we will be able to put the hand on the Wings of neon.

How to unlock the Wings of neon in Fortnite ?

After you have been able to unlock three objects after the concert Travis Scott, the players Fortnite will be able to add a new item to their locker to customize their character with the accessory back by the name of Wings neon. To retrieve it, be aware that you only have to connect between Saturday, may 9 and Monday, may 11, at 16h. No other action is required of you, if not start Fortnite.



If you have performed the action, you will automatically receive the Wings neon in your inventory, in the hours or days that follow.

Little anecdote about these Wings neon : they are reactive to the music, and change therefore color based on the sounds that surround you.