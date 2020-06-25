Fortnite is the organization of an evening of film and broadcasting of a film by Christopher Nolan

After the concerts, the movies. Epic Games has announced that their famous Battle Royale to be held this Friday, June 26, an evening of cinema, with three films in the program.

And for this, in the first place, the director Christopher Nolan that has the place of honor. While his next film, the Principle, is expected in cinemas July 31 the Party mode Real Fortnite will be the occasion to (re)discover 3 important works of his filmography :

Start

Batman Begins

The Prestige

Unfortunately, due to copyright issues (and also because it is the first, and that Epic Games doesn’t want to lose their kick), a single film will be available by country. For Belgium, it will be the movie The Prestigewith Christian Bale, Hugh Jackman, Scarlett Johansson and Michael Caine.