Fortnite is the organization of an evening of film and broadcasting of a film by Christopher Nolan

After the concerts, the movies. Epic Games has announced that their famous Battle Royale to be held this Friday, June 26, an evening of cinema, with three films in the program.
And for this, in the first place, the director Christopher Nolan that has the place of honor. While his next film, the Principle, is expected in cinemas July 31 the Party mode Real Fortnite will be the occasion to (re)discover 3 important works of his filmography :
- Start
- Batman Begins
- The Prestige
Unfortunately, due to copyright issues (and also because it is the first, and that Epic Games doesn’t want to lose their kick), a single film will be available by country. For Belgium, it will be the movie The Prestigewith Christian Bale, Hugh Jackman, Scarlett Johansson and Michael Caine.
The screening will begin at 15h belgian time.
Epic Games also announced that the subtitles will be available, and that the hackers will not be welcome : “as for cinema, it is forbidden to broadcast and / or registration of such movies during their broadcast. Any rebroadcast, either live or a video of these films will be subject to the laws and regulations against piracy.“