Fortnite : leak of the skin of Travis Scott ?

On Fortnite, the season 2, chapter 2, revived finally, with the latest news and content updates on a regular basis. This time, leakers seem to have found some interesting elements in the game files : lines of code report with the rapper Travis Scott. If you go back a couple of months back, the game of Epic Games we had already surprised by collaborating with the artist Marshmello, which had done a live show in the game. In the aftermath, his skin had been put on sale in the shop. An event that the fans had appreciated and which could be renewed with Travis Scott shortly.

RUMOR: This is how the Travis Scott skin is going to look like. I wasn’t able to confirm the authenticity of this picture as of right now, but to me it looks pretty real. (Orignally posted by @TwoAirportHobos, Picture edited by @HYPEX) pic.twitter.com/Oqcl4OIat9 — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 17, 2020 The future skin of the rapper ?

For the time being, with a few lines of code and a skin in low definition, which it is not yet known the truth,we don’t have a lot of items. One can in any case hope to attend a major event very quickly.