Fortnite mobile : 1 billion dollars of income from 2018

Declined on our phones and tablets there is a little more than two years, Fortnite is alive and well. According to SensorTower, a website specialized in the analysis of mobile data, the most famous Battle Royal in the world has just passed the threshold of the billion dollars generated by the micro-transactions in game, nothing on the mobile.

A number of strong symbolic significance, which reflects a renewed interest of the players for Fortnite during these last few months. The sanitary crisis due to the coronavirus, forcing people to remain at home, could be one of the first explanatory factors.

SensorTower also reports that the United States are the largest purchasers on Fortnite for mobile. Alone, the u.s. players have spent more than $ 632 million $ in cosmetics, and content on Fortnite from mobile, representing more than 63% of total transactions on these platforms.

With the concerts of Travis Scott at the end of the month of April, Epic Games has also achieved a real coup de force of artistic and technical, with new audience records for events “in the game”.

The concert virtual of Travis Scott, considered by many as the most successful events ever produced on Fortnite, has collected more than 27 million spectators unique.

Competitive side, the mobile is not placed on the button, and Epic Games encourages players to move on the mobile platforms. The FNCS duo of the current season 2 of chapter 2 took place in dual, with a competition with PC and another entirely dedicated to consoles and mobile. With cashprize equivalent of two sides. A first in the history of the Battle Royale.