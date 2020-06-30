Fortnite : New skins for leaks 13.20 – Breakflip – News, Guides and Tips

A new update has been implemented in Fortnite in this Tuesday, 30 jin. This is a patch of season 3, the patch 13.20. And as with every update, the skins were leaked, revealing what will be available in the shop these next few days !

For the moment, little is known about this update. But, as in all other times, the dataminers we have enjoyed and I’ve looked everywhere in the files to find the new. Among these novelties, there is, of course, the skins ! In this article, we will list all the types of skin (suit, glider, accessory, back…) that are found in the social networks dataminers recognized.

New costumes and new skins in Fortnite, the patch 13.20

We don’t know where all of these skins will come out, but there are great possibilities that the majority happens in the next ten days. Make sure that the grain and think to look at the shop of the day in Fortnite ! In the meantime, here are the skins and its accessories are in the game files.

This time, there are a lot of new skins. Everything comes from Yanteh !



New gliders the patch 13.20 of Fortnite



New coatings the patch 13.20 of Fortnite



New accessories back the patch 13.20 of Fortnite



New skins the patch 13.20 of Fortnite



New emotes the patch 13.20 of Fortnite



New selections the patch 13.20 of Fortnite



New variants the patch 13.20 of Fortnite

It is likely that in the coming weeks are not as supplied, as Epic Games has built a lot of skins in the files for this patch.. we will keep you obviously aware, but in all cases, remember that the skin of Captain America should also arrive this week…