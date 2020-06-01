Fortnite : size and weight event The Device, leak the end of the season

The countdown continues his relentless “tic tac”, a few days before the event, called “The Device”, celebrating the end of the current season on Fortnite. Delayed a full week, this appointment “in game” polarizes now all eyes, even more than its predecessors in recent years have been tremendous successes.

The datamineur French Yanteh has very recently attracted the attention of the community on the size and weight of the upcoming event this Saturday at 20h. “The Device is located in the vicinity of 200 MB, while the concert of Travis Scott will take 150 MB.

Sumptuous on the plans, both artistic and technical, the concert of Travis Scott was regarded by many as the most beautiful event ever appeared on Fortnite.

Bringing together more than 27 million spectators are unique in the game, the concert of Travis Scott had been hailed by players and observers outside as one of the events of videogames, the most innovative in the world. The event this weekend will be on the paper even more spectacular and rich. There is no guarantee that “The system” is artistically a success, but the figures are self-explanatory : it is a big piece.

Some leakers and experts of the game expose their mad reverie that the future event would take place … under Unreal Engine 5, the graphics engine developed by Epic Games, initially scheduled for the 9th generation of consoles. A thesis highly improbable, even if Epic Games have grown accustomed to maneuvering the most surprising.

It is still the case that the editor is recently mounted in a range of cinematic and live events. Close the hatches, and get ready for Saturday.