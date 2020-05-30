Fortnite : toosie slide, emote Drake in store

Dataminé through the patch 12.61 earlier in the week, the emote dance “Toosie slide”, inspired by the singer Drake, is available from this Saturday.

The new consoles may be a little bit, in this weekend where the event “The Device” will not finally take place. The emote Toosie Slidethe fruit of the collaboration between Fortnite and Drake, is available in the in-game shop. While it had been leaked a few days ago through the patch 12.61 (in principle the last one before the beginning of season 3 of chapter 2), the dance is the latest addition to the series “Icons“. These specific cosmetic highlight streamers and streameuses famous or stars to world famous, as is the case here.

Right foot up, left foot slide over to the Item Shop to grab the Toosie Slide emote, the newest addition to the Icon Series. pic.twitter.com/6d9uEuIIRV — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 30, 2020

The emote costs 500 vbucks, but is not part of a bundle of special cosmetic.

Since his first appearances in the form of a leak until its official release on the social networks of Epic Games, the dance is subject to copyright. Therefore this is not a problem its your hand : the audio of the tweet official this dance has been turned off by Epic Games, in order to avoid any problem !

Rest assured, however, the sound of the emote is quite functional in game.