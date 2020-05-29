Fortnite : Toosie Slide of Drake and Loserfruit soon in the shop ? – Breakflip – News, Guides and Tips

For some time, Epic Games has multiplied collaborations with artists and content creators on Fortnite. Recently, what are potential collaborations with Drake, as well as Loserfruit that were leaked ! Loserfruit will be part of the Series Icons, as in Drake, the emote of sadanse Toosie Slide is expected to arrive in Fortnite. According to some rumors, the collaborations with these two creators should soon see the day in the shop !

Toosie Slide of Drake and Loserfruit soon in the shop of Fortnite ?

A few days ago, two collaborations with Fortnite have been leaked. The first one, the one with Loserfruitshould be part of the Series Icons that puts it ahead of the content creators. The youtubeuse should have his own skin in the gamebut also an emote and a accessory back ! The second collaboration would be with rapper Drake, as a emote Toosie Slide, in reference to the dance of the rapper, has been discovered in the game.

If, for the moment, Epic Games has not provided about these two collaborations, sources claim to know the release date of the various cosmetics in the shop :

Saturday, may 30 for the emote Toosie Slide

Wednesday, June 3, for cosmetics Loserfruit

This information is to be taken with a grain of salt because the source has not been confirmed, and the information has been relayed on social networks by Epic Games ! It will therefore be necessary to wait for these two dates to know if the information is correct or not, and if these cosmetics will be available in the shop.