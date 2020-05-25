Fortnite will be transformed soon in cinema

Players Fortnite have been able to see in full party the trailer of the film Tenet, of Christopher Nolan. The next release of Nolan in the game of Epic Games will be much longer than a trailer.

In Party mode Royale, players Fortnite have been able to make a stop in front of the giant screen which has been circulated on the trailer the film of Christopher Nolan, Tenet.

Grab a front row seat in Party Royal for a world premiere! Catch the latest trailer for Christopher Nolan’s @TENETFilm at the top of every hour on the big screen starting at 8 PM AND. ʇnO sunᴚ ǝɯı⊥ ǝɹoɟǝq ʇı ǝǝS pic.twitter.com/ZiNfxaRQ7U — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 21, 2020

Via a tweet the canadian journalist Geoff Keighley, we learn that a complete projection of a film is planned. The teams Fortnite explain on their website that the film will be released “in full on the big screen of the royal jubilee“.

The announcement was made during the pre-premiere of the trailer on the game. The teams in the game point out that the date of broadcast and the film in question will be revealed “soon“. Interstellar, The Dark Night or Inception : the doubt still hangs on to its identity. The world of cinema has already invited several times in the game. The players could see the portals of the Upside Down series Stranger Things, to celebrate the release of the third season. Marvel and DC also offer skins, like Deadpool or Harley Quinn.

More than ever, the game of Epic is in the process of transforming into a social network. Recently, the singer Travis Scott had organized a concert giant.

Epic Games announced last April that almost 12 million people had gathered in front of the avatar of the rapper, for a concert virtual.