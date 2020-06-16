Fortnite : with The Device, the attendance record was almost beaten

Fortnite there can be no harm to beat the attendance record achieved during the event Fortnite and Travis Scott Are : Astronomical. 12.3 million of players who had attended the first concert of the virtual, while the 27.7 million of players who were present during at least one representation.

“The Device” is only the introduction to the launch of our new season in the morning. We hope that you can dive in. — Fortnite ???????? official (@FortniteFR) June 16, 2020

Yesterday afternoon he stood up The Devicea new event live to mark the end of the Chapter 2 Of Season 2. Epic Games on this occasion, was imposed a limit of viewers to ensure the stability of the servers, so that many were left in a queue without being able to see the live show. In spite of everything, this is more of 12 million of players that were connected to a part Monday, 15 June at 20: 00, while more than 8.4 million people have had to be content to see the streams in YouTube and Twitch.

The peak-to-peak maximum has not been exceeded, but without a doubt it would have been without this limitation. Epic Games ad also work for that more players can connect simultaneously the next event of this type : if the fervor Fortnite it continues to be what it is today, the record should fall next time. And seen waiting in all the Chapter 2 Of Season 3 scheduled for this Wednesday, was not to be.

