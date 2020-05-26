Fortnite x Drake : an emote in the way of collaboration

With the launch of Chapter 2, Epic Games has decided to increase its partnerships with artists, belonging in particular to the world of music. On Fortnite, this is the concert virtual of Travis Scott, who has very recently marked the spirits. But the editor does not stop in so good way. Through the patch 12.61, the datamineurs have identified a file relating to an emote specific to the singer Drake.

At the time we write these lines, it is difficult to know the size that will take this collaboration. A skin of the rapper will he see the light of day on the game ? For the moment only the emote is expected.

Anyway, this collaboration remains historic, as Fortnite was never allied to an artist who had so much notoriety over the world. Thanks to its title Hotline Bling for example, (song also known in the world of gaming because she gave birth to one and the same), Drake has been one of the first rappers in the world to reach one billion views on YouTube.