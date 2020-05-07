Fortnite x Travis Scott : a concert or a collaboration to come ?

You thought that the surprises contained in the files of the updated 12.0 were exhausted ? You were wrong ! Yesterday evening, the datamineurs have detected the presence of the name of Travis Scott in the files of Fortnite. The mention of “cosmetic” makes it almost certain the release of at least one skin to the effigy of the american rapper, very probably within the framework of the program “Fortnite Icon”, which forge regular collaborations with celebrities around the world.

The file is brief but we could also imagine a collaboration much more important, which would put the character in a scene in a concert game. The event had already been put in place for the DJ Marshmello, and to this day, remains one of the most significant moments recorded on Fortnite.

Travis Scott is growing in popularity since 2018, and the release of her album ASTROWORLD, very nostalgic and re-echoing the culture of the trap and the RnB.