four films to understand the relationship between companies and shareholders

What is the link between Iron Man, Deepwater, Pretty Woman and the share of The cake? All of these films speak to us of the relations between businesses or leaders with their shareholders. Each in their own way, making one of the plots main or appendices, this particular relationship is described like a tug of war (sometimes cartoonish) between what both parties believe to be beneficial for the future of the company.

Iron Man (2008) Jon Favreau

Tony Stark, alias Iron Man, is the leader of Stark Industries, a company of weapons that we might compare to the have blue prototype Martin in the United States or to Thales in France. In the first episode dating back to 2008, the year of the financial crisis, Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.) returns traumatized to the United States, after having been taken hostage in Afghanistan. During a press conference, he announces that his company abandoned the manufacture of weapons. Immediately, the price of the company collapses to 70 %, raising the anger of shareholders in the face of this change in strategy. The majority, Tony decides to ignore these protests, but his number 2, Obadiah Stane, will remind him that even the small holders have rights…

Deepwater (2016) of Peter Berg

Disaster movie, Deepawater we relive one of the worst accident oil and environmental known : the explosion of a platform, off-shore leased by BP, Deepwater Horizon, in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010. Its educational force is in the scene of the accident, but also and especially in the scenes less dramatic leading up to it. On the platform, the representative of the management of the group is ubiquitous and the battle to limit the operating costs, in particular those relating to the security of the facility. Designed to maximize profits for shareholders, this strategy has not only caused the death of 11 people, dumped 5 million barrels into the Gulf of Mexico permanently polluted, but also cost more than $ 5 billion of transaction criminal to BP, which estimates the total amount of the disaster has more than $ 60 billion…

Pretty Woman (1990) Garry Marshall

In Pretty Woman, there is the great love story between a young prostitute in Los Angeles and a business man in new york passage. But there is also a story of redemption of an investor, cynical at the start, which decides to change its ways and focus more close to the companies it holds in its portfolio. Edward Lewis (Richard Gere), a financial typical of the late 80’s, is a raider in the Stock market interested in quick profit, leaving to sell to the cut-out companies in which it invests. His encounter with Vivian Ward (Julia Roberts), a woman of the working class to the feet well anchored in the harsh reality, will transform it and make him aware of the social issues hidden behind the financial results of the enterprises. Investor short-term, it turns into a long-term shareholder when he invested in a family business of shipbuilding.

My share of the cake (2011) by Cédric Klapish

The film of Cédric Klapisch has the merit of making the link between two worlds that never meet : that of a trader, Steve, played by Gilles Lellouche, riveted on its multiple screens of computers and that of a worker in unemployment, France, played by Karin Viard. Their link : the factory Sifranor at Dunkirk that France’s employment is terminated as a result of “games” hedge Steve, who earns a lot, a lot of money. The first, which became woman of the household to the second, loses ground when she discovers her responsibility in the social drama experienced by the 1,200 employees. The film pays sometimes in the cartoon, but allows you to embody and make it very concrete consequences of currency speculation very abstract.

