Four players of Arsenal break quarantine by coronavirus

Premier League players of England broke the quarantine by the coronavirus or COVID-19. There are four members of the Arsenal, who were captured outside of their homeseven playing soccer in a park.

According to Millennium, who took up information of Sky Sports, David Luiz and Granit Xhaka, who were photographed in a park in London, while Nicholas Pepé and Alexandre Lacazette, were also caught up in different situations.

The French player was left to see the outside of your house by cleaning your car, to the beginning of this week, while the ivorian, played soccer with two men in north London.

It is reported that after he circulated the photographs, the whole of the Premier League would have reached out to the four players to revise their actions before the incident.

So far, England records 138 thousand 78 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 18 thousand 738 deaths, so that the measures of isolation and quarantine are very strict in those countries.