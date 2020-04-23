Fox News ‘John Roberts demolishes the conspiracy theorists against the coronavirus:” there is NO vaccine ‘

The chief correspondent of the White House, Fox News, John Roberts, tried Wednesday to shoot down the conspiracy theorists on the coronavirus, a day after he was taken in a micro-hot-kidding on a possible vaccine and the mortality rate by COVID-19 could be less than what we thought.

The television journalist of long-standing defended his exchange with the photographer of the New York Times Doug Mills as a “caustic humour and sarcasm” and added that ” there is NO vaccine. And this is NOT a hoax. ”

Just before the press briefing of the White House Tuesday, Roberts was caught joking on a micro hot with Mills. “You can take off the mask “, he said to Mills. “The case fatality rate is 0.1 to 0.3, according to USC. “

“Is it really? “Mills replied jokingly:” everyone here has been vaccinated anyway. “

Roberts continued: “The public health of the county of USC and the county of L. A. has published a study that revealed that there were 7 000 cases in California, but they really believe that there are between 221, 000 and 442 000 people infected. “

Also read: Former actress of Fox News Gretchen Carlson replies after that Jeanine Pirro has called Tucker Carlson “Gretchen” to the antenna

When Mills replied sarcastically: “so It was a hoax”, Roberts replied that no, he did not believe that it was a hoax.

But conspiracy theorists on Twitter sharp the clip as evidence that a vaccine has already been developed – or that the pandemic itself is a hoax.

“Because you have asked… .. study @USC @lapublichealth is real – but not yet assessed by peers “, Roberts tweeted on Wednesday. “The rest of the exchange was of sardonic humour and sarcasm… there is NO vaccine. And this is NOT a hoax. ”

Wednesday morning, there had been more than 780 000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States. More than 37 000 of these confirmed cases were fatal.

All the hollywood movies early-arriving-on-demand because of the sars coronavirus

Given that the majority of cinemas in the us were closed their doors in response to the pandemic of sars coronavirus, the studios rush to the exits in the home VOD movies that were in theaters.

“Trolls World Tour”

The sequel to the hit animated of 2017 has announced that it would be available as a digital download on 10 April – the same day he was supposed to land in the cinemas. Now, it is exclusive to VOD.

Images universal

“Birds of prey”



The spin-off Margot Robbie in “Suicide Squad” in 2017 made its debut on demand on march 24. The film has a reported $ 84 million since its opening on February 4.

Warner Bros.

“The hunt”

The horror film Universal / Blumhouse has been delayed for the first time last fall because of the controversy over its violent content – and then set aside after its opening on 13 march by the sars coronavirus. It is available for streaming now.

Images universal

“The invisible man”

The horror film universal with Elisabeth Moss has reported nearly $ 65 million since its release on 26 February in the halls. It is available for streaming now.

Images universal

“Emma. ”

The adaptation of Focus Features at the novel by Jane Austen started on 21 February and has a reported 10 million sales of the notes until the closing of the pandemic. It is available for streaming now.

Characteristics of development

“Injected with blood”

The film comic strip Vin Diesel began on march 6, and reported $ 10 million prior to the closing of cinemas. It is now available on VOD.

Sony Pictures

“I still believe”

The biopic from Lionsgate with K. J. Apa as a star of the christian music Jeremy Camp has hit VOD on march 27 – just two weeks after opening in cinemas.

Lionsgate

“The way back”

Warner Bros. has out the drama of Ben Affleck’s “The Way Back” – which brought in $ 13 million in theaters since its opening on 6 march – on demand less than three weeks later, on 24 march.

Warner Bros.

“In before “

The full-length animated feature from Disney and Pixar has been put on sale Friday, march 20, and the film has hit Disney + the 3 April.

Disney / Pixar

“Sonic the hedgehog “

“Sonic the Hedgehog”, Paramount Pictures has set a new record for the adaptations of video games with an opening weekend of national $ 58 million on February 14, and has reported $ 306 million in worldwide theatrical. It is available on demand now.

Paramount Pictures

“The call of the wild “

The film of the well-being of the studios of the 20th century, with Harrison Ford and a dog CGI giant is available on request now.

20th century

“A descent “

Barely escaping an avalanche during skiing holidays in family, a married couple (Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Will Ferrell) is plunged into disarray when he is forced to reassess his life and his feelings towards each other. It is available on demand now.

Fox Searchlight

“Never Rarely Sometimes Always “

“Never rarely sometimes always” is the story of two cousins who are teenage girls of the Pennsylvania rural who went to New York to have the abortion. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and won a special jury prize. It will be available on VOD on April 3rd.

Characteristics of development

“End, beginning “

“Endings, Beginnings “, a romantic drama from Drake Doremus with Shailene Woodley, Sebastian Stan and Jamie Dornan, will begin early in digital on the 17th of April and on demand on may 1st. He was to open in cinemas on the 1st of may.

Samuel Goldwyn Films

“To the stars “

“To the Stars “, a drama of the era that takes place in Oklahoma in the 1960s and starring Kara Hayward, Liana Liberato, Jordana Spiro, Shea Whigham, Malin Akerman and Tony Hale, is passed to a digital output on the 24 April and a request on the request in June. 1. Martha Stephens has directed the film which premiered at Sundance in 2019 and had to be released in theaters by Samuel Goldwyn Films.

Samuel Goldwyn Films

“Jokers impractical: the movie “

The first feature-length truTV arrived early in digital on the 1st of April. Follow James “Murr” Murray, Brian ” Q ” Quinn, Joe Gatto and Sal Vulvano, aka The Tenderloins, playing themselves in a fictional story of a humiliating misadventures in high school in the early 90’s.

truTV

“Artemis Fowl “

The Disney’s adaptation of the fantasy novel by Eoin Colfer “Artemis Fowl” was to make its debut in theaters on may 29, but will now be presented exclusively on the Disney +. The film is directed by Kenneth Branagh and starring Colin Farrell and Judi Dench.

Disney

“The departed “

The cinema release of the docu-thriller of the oscilloscope “The departed” has been postponed and the film will be released on Cable On Demand and on digital platforms from 2 June.

Oscilloscope

“Worker “

The theatrical release of march 27, of the “Working Man” has been cancelled due to the closing of the theatre, and the film will be now presented in avant-première on 5 may via Video On Demand.

Brainstorm Media

“The Jump Shot: The story of the sailors Kenny “

“The Jump Shot: The Kenny Sailors Story “, a documentary sport produced by NBA star Steph Curry, will be available in streaming on the new service Altavod from 16 to 18 April for $ 7.99 and is available to pre-order from the 9th of April. 10% of all profits will be donated to the relief efforts of COVID-19. The documentary tells the story of the gambler, Kenny Sailors, who was the pioneer of the jump, and it features interviews Curry, Kevin Durant, Dirk Nowitzki, Clark Kellogg, Bobby Knight and more.

Photo by Rob Carr / .

“Scoob! ”

Warner Bros. announced on April 11, the release of the movie animation, family “Scoob!” for the property digital video and premium on-demand on may 15, which makes it the second film (after “Trolls” World Tour ” of Universal) to cancel the theatrical release schedule and move directly to the pandemic of output at home.

Warner Bros.

“Scoob!” joined very early on a list of great films heading to the platforms of digital home entertainment

Given that the majority of cinemas in the us were closed their doors in response to the pandemic of sars coronavirus, the studios rush to the exits in the home VOD movies that were in theaters.