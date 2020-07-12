Foxy eyes : makeup artist technique to ‘lift’ the eyes without surgery

You want to elongate your look with a makeup technique that changes the classic appearance of a deer ? Cosmo has found for you the trend that will reign in the sphere of beauty.

The foxy eyes, what is it ?

Inspired by the fox, ” fox “, in English, the foxy eyes allows you to elongate the eye and stretch it with the makeup, a bit like the animals.

All the stars have very recently succumbed and show their beauty looks everywhere in the social networks. It must be said that the eyeliner that I saw everywhere for years was no longer in effect…

Then, to bring a bit of novelty, influenceuses beauty (but not only), was launched in the foxy eyes, the decline, straight into the eyes of a cat.

The majority of the followers of this technique of makeup of eyes ?

Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner that swear by this aspect.

How to make a foxy eyes : tutorial

We’re not going to lie : it is necessary a little to master the art of makeup.

In fact, to make the eyes way fox, you should be able to handle the brushes to perfection.

But not to worry : with a little training, everyone can reach !

For this, you will need 3 eye shadows from the same family of colors and several brushes.

Step 1

With a brush, sponge, apply the lighter shade all over the mobile eyelid in insisting on the brow bone.

Step 2

With the media ink, apply the material with a brush in the hollow of the eyelid to the outer tip of the eyebrow, as if he wanted to go back to the temple.

It is imperative to blur between these first two stages in order to melt the material to have a result almost ” smoked “.

Step 3

With an angled brush, use the darker color of the eye shadow to draw a line flush with the tabs, starting from the inner corner of the eye (and even beyond if you can), and then back up the outer edge of the eye that extends up to the maximum toward the temples.

Again, it is important that fade so that the result is not too pronounced.

Bonus : you can request a point of makeup with shimmer on the inner corner of the eye to bring brightness and create the impression of a look almost lifté.

Eyebrow makeup : the trick to a foxy eyes success

And because of the foxy eyes is worthy of the name can not be satisfied with a the eye makeup classic is essential to work on your eyebrows to give the effect of “almond eyes” as expected.

To a line of eyebrows perfect that created the illusion of a stretched look, then it is important to pluck the eyebrows. The tail of these should be high in order to give an impression of the open look.

In terms of composition, you should not hesitate to use a pencil to brows to fill in and give you an absolute precision in the extremes. If they are too short, feel free to “create” a peak that goes up towards the temples to lengthen the look.

Last tip : use a bottle brush to brush the eyebrows upwards to open the look.

>>> So, are you tempted to try the foxy eyes ?