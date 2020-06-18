France – World | Music : who are your artists French favorites

Podium papys

Goldman, Indochine, Cabrel : you must be revealed at the end of the 1970s, and have shone in the decade of 1980 in order to always be heard by the French in the year 2020. The podium looks great : “JJG” has practically been nothing out of 22 years, Nicolas Sirkis and his friends to surf on their standards with the smaller of the rocks, the bard of the south west remains on its foundations, but that are pleasant to the French.

This era was the golden age of French song, the proof that the 1990s have hardly left a trace of the musical work that the helmeted Daft Punk (14), except electro in the list.

The country of the variety

Because they are in the base rockers (Indochine, Jean-Louis Aubert), rappers (Soprano, Gims) or singers to the texts (Renaud, Stromae, Cabrel), French-speaking must be converted to the range if you want to appeal to the public opinion. The emissions of Guy Lux, Carpentier, Drucker in the last century and today The Voice, nagui (French speacker), Drucker (yet) to give to the French song this paste popular. The French song combines melody and catchy to dance or soft to sing, a bit of romance texts without the arrogance and pleasant voices.

The anglo-Saxon love for the music to big speakers (rock, electro), the Latinos, the honey and the olé-olé, the country is really as the voice, the Eastern and Caribbean rhythms… We are “variety, and we love our classics.

Soprano, Stromae, Calogero, Capeo : succession

Florent Pagny (59 years old), Michel Sardou (73 years old), Renaud (68 years old), Alain Souchon (78 years old), Eddy Mitchell (77 years old), Jean-Louis Aubert (65), Pascal Obispo (58 years old), Julien Clerc (72 years old), Patrick Bruel (62 years old), Michel Polnareff (75 years) Maxime Le Forestier (80 years old)… in the middle of this top 20 of skulls, the naked and the gray hair, emerging a couple of heads of the twenty-first century :

– Used by the young people in the survey, Sopranofourth in the general classification, who wears the colors of a rap to pass a very public and very specific, is mixed with a variety of French that became more audible and more friendly to the general public. Gims (30), Big Flo & Oli (33) and Orelsan (48) also have understood that music, it was also the melody, the rhyme simple, and less violence.

– Stromae it fits into the lineage of our great singers, poets. Fifth, the master belgian seduces all generations that have much worth listening to again your success while waiting for other creations.

– Between two generations, the Grenoblois Calogero, 48-year-old took advantage of his tube “is made as if” and has kept the flame of this variety of French sweet and well-paced with just the Italian accent. The Alsace Cernay Claudio Capeo (21) is the youngest, is in line with the variety in the text. Kendji Girac (21) and Vianney (28) cling firmly to their range. You have to register in time to become the Cabrel, Souchon, Sardou morning.