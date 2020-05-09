France – World time | Wage : to Salma Hayek, the actors have to make sacrifices

“The producers are not the only ones who need to take action to close the gender gap in wages. The actors, too,” quipped the star of mexican origin, on the sidelines of the Festival. Saturday, it was among the 82 women who have claimed “equal pay” on the steps of the Palais des festivals.

The players will have to make sacrifices and reduce their fees if they are for equal pay, has estimated this Sunday at Cannes, the actress Salma Hayek, after an earnest appeal from 82 women of cinema to fight against discrimination in the 7th item

“It is now time to be generous with the actresses”, she said in the framework of the program “Women in Motion”, opened in 2015 in partnership with the group Kering, whose CEO is her husband, François-Henri Pinault.

“If the budget of a movie is $ 10-million, the star male needs to understand that in requesting 9.7 million, it will be difficult to achieve equal pay”.

While the Cannes film Festival is the first to take place, in nearly thirty years, in the absence of Harvey Weinstein, she is back on the scandal that has made the all-powerful american producer and great used of the Croisette, an outcast.

She accuses Weinstein of sexual harassment

She even accuses Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment at the time of the shooting of “Frida” (released in 2003).

The producer would be requested, inter alia, on various occasions, to take a shower with him, to allow him to have sexual contact with her, or get naked in front of him with another woman. Charges that he denies. For Salma Hayek, this is a “strategy counsel” to discredit women of color accusing Weinstein, as actress Lupita’nyong o (“Black Panther”).