Francesco Totti came close to divorce with Ilary Blasi by a cat

Francesco Totti he talked about his relationship with Ilary Blasi then they got married in 2005. In a chat with your excompañero team Christian Vieri, the ex-captain of Rome revealed that he thought the divorce then their partner will come home with a hairless cat, a breed called the egyptian cat.

“I was furious with my wife, she bought a hairless cat and called Donna Paola. By night, he insists on sleeping in our bed, at the side of our legs. Is a cat very affectionate, but almost made us break, “he said.

Exfutbolista explained that his wife wanted a pet, but he is not allowed. This little matter to Blasisince one day he arrived with the animal.

“Ilary wanted a cat at all costs, and I insisted that we should not. One day, brought it home, because it finally makes all the decisions in this family”, he recalled.

The anger came to the degree of left to talk and start with the alienation, but the time passed and the same Totti ended up accepting the pet.

“We don’t talk for days, but in the end, I also fell in love with the cat“.