Francis Lawrence is directing the prequel to “The Hunger Games”

As we reported last summer, the author Suzanne Collins returns to the world of “The Hunger Games” to create a new prequel to Lionsgate. Months later, the project is official, and a story called “The ballad of the singing birds and snakes” reach to the big screen under the direction of Francis Lawrence, who has already supported “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay. Part 1 ‘(2014) and’ Mockingjay. Part 2 ‘(2015).

Collins will act as executive producer and will update with Michael Arndt on the screenplay of this novel which will be released on may 21. We also know that the book of Collins will focus on the history of the origins of president Snow, a role played by Donald Sutherlanden in the franchise.

The novel arrives 12 years after the publication of the first book in 2008. The young Coriolanus Snow is described as a teenager who sees with the privilege of looking for something else … He is friendly and charming and, also, a hero . In short, a character very different from the dictator’s diabolical that we met in the novels and previous films.

The history will be established 64 years before the events of the trilogy, from the morning of the tenth edition of the Hunger Games, where Coriolanus Snow is appointed as the mentor of the young tribute from District 12.

“Lionsgate has always been the home of the films of The Hunger Games and I love their return with this new book,” said Collins. “From the beginning, they treated the source material with great respect, honoring the thematic elements and narrative of the story. and train an incredible team in front of and behind the camera. I have the pleasure of meeting Nina, Francis and Michael for adapting the novel and share their remarkable talents, once again, with the world of Panem. I look forward to working with them as we bring The Ballad of the singing birds and snakes in the theatres around the world. “

Regarding his new job, Collins had previously said: “With this book, he wanted to explore in the state of nature, who we are and what we perceive to our survival. The period of reconstruction 10 years after the war, commonly called the dark days, as the country of Panem is restored, it provides a fertile ground for the characters to confront these questions and thereby define their vision of humanity. “

Starring Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutchersony and Liam Hemsworth, the first film came in 2012 with a global gross of 694,4 million. In total, the four installments of the film franchise have reported 2,968 million, the second-biggest figure since the second installment, “The Hunger Games: On Fire”, with 865 million dollars.

Logically, for the moment, it is not possible to speak of dates, because we will have to wait and see how long the pandemic will affect this production and many others. What is certain is that when the novel comes out in may, it will be destined to become a movie.