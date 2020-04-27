Francisco Martin plays (and wins) with Katy Perry on “Idol”: Watch

Make sure to get a judge on American Idol is a risk that is rarely worth to be taken. Get the hell out, you will have the air of a pet that is missed.

Francisco Martin is a risk taker.

While Idol started its new series at a distance, the singer of 20 years has bet with a performance of “Teenage Dream”, a hit for Katy Perry in 2010.

Perry is, of course, one of the three judges on “Idol”. “What is the roll of the dice, for making this song,” remarked Perry, dressed as a bottle oversized of hand sanitizer.

“It is good for you, because I thought that it really works,” continued the pop star, admitting that she has performed the song thousands of times. She didn’t like his version, but he ” had done him a real justice, good job “.

“I was nervous,” said Luke Bryan. “I thought, please don’t let this kid make a song of Katy and spoil it. But thou hast not done, dude. For thou hast made for thee. And you just have the magic… and I’m jealous. ”

Martin, the son of 19 years of filipino immigrants, is surely one of the favourites for the title Idol.

