Franck Gastambide confined with another famous actor, check out which

Containment in love with Sabrina Ouazani for Franck Gastambide, this is what many would have thought until a video arrives on Thursday, 30 April 2020, where in which the producer of the last Taxi is confined with another famous actor.

ALERT CELIBAT ? This is what some (some) have concluded discovering the latest video from Kombini, Make Home Great Again. A sequence in which users find a Franck Gastambide – like all the French – confined. Those who thought it would be a quiet cocoon with his partner, actress Sabrina Ouazani, that’s a whole other person that they have discovered alongside the director of the last episode of the saga Taxi. Exit the glowing eyes, the perfect shapes and the pretty curls of the actress, and hello to the jogging top, mustache and shaggy hairdo of… Ramzy Bedia ! For its containment, Ramzy has invited another bald head as Eric Judor to join with him… both say a lot of work (certainly on the writing of the second season of Validated commissioned by Canal +)

Containment LOL

During the interview with Konbini, Franck Gastambide is – not-stop – put in place by the big brother of Melha Bedia on the success of Validated. “Yes okay, you’ve had a success … We can move on to something else “, asks the comedian, who reveals that he had discovered a journalist neighbor in the World since the beginning of this containment. Following advice read (22 v’la Julie Véronique Genest), music (The B. O. of Validated, of course) and games (try king of basketball swinging in the trash at the feet of its building to various objects). Far from bored, in addition to seven weeks of confinement, the duo unusual happens to change the ideas in less than ten minutes. In comments to this publication, many ask for videos weekly of these two guys… Good idea !