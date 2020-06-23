François Truffaut, Marcello Mastroianni… The men in her life (PHOTOS)

He died on Monday, 31 July 2017, Jeanne Moreau leaves an indelible mark on the French cinema. The filmmakers of the new wave, of which he was one of the icons of the young guard, actors or filmmakers, the actress has left its mark on several generations of viewers. And attracted many members with his charm and his aura of glamour. Often seducer and object of desire in his films, Jeanne Moreau has been married twice, with the filmmakers Jean-Louis Richard in the 50’s, and then with William Friedkin, the director of worship of The Exorcist and the French Connection, from 1977 to 1979. Often she has been in a relationship with those who have led, like Louis Malle or François Truffaut, director of Jules and Jim. Jean-Louis Trintignant, Sacha Distel, Marcello Mastroianni, or the fashion designer Pierre Cardin have also succumbed to its charm.

Three César and an Oscar

Winner of a César for best actress in 1991 for The elderly who walked on the sea), two of Caesar of honor (1995 and 2008) and an Oscar of honor (in 1998), Jeanne Moreau has marked the French cinema, and its mark. It was also the first master of ceremony of the Cannes film Festival (in 1993), of which she is the only one that has addressed the jury on two occasions, in 1975 and 1995.

