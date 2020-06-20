free 21 apps, games and themes, Android, the full list!

As always, to the close of the weekend, the Google Play Store offers a wide range of gifts for users of Android smartphones and tablets. In the list today, we find 21 applications, games and themes for the device based on the robot green, which can be downloaded free of charge in the course of the next few days.

Applications

Pocket Bookmark

Pocket Bookmark Pro

CITIZEN Calculator [Ad-free]

Home Workout MMA Spartan Pro – 50% DISCOUNT

Learn Brazilian Portuguese

Sound Sampler

Trueshot Swing Time

Unit Converter (Pega Pro) – Premium

Decimal to Fraction Pro

Matrix Determinant Pro

Pro Mp3 player – Qamp

World Radio – Worldwide Radio International App

BlackCam Pro – B&W Room

Resize Me! Pro – Photo & Picture resizer

Sketch Me! Pro

Games

Dungeon Corporation P : (An auto-farming RPG game)

Take Away the 3D – Endless running hyper casual game

Zombie Age 2 Premium: to Survive in the City of the Dead

Connect – colorful casual game

Themes, icons, and branding packages

Pixels Net – Neon Icon Pack

iOS Icon Pack: iPhone Icons & Wallpapers (No Ads)

The dish then are the applications, although the games are not lacking, however, some interesting elements. Different speech for the branding packages: there are only two ones can be downloaded for free.

Alongside these gifts we also find plenty of offers and, as always, for the complete list, please refer to the page AndroidPolice.

What do you think? Have you found something interesting? Please let us know via the comments.