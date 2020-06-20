free 21 apps, games and themes, Android, the full list!

As always, to the close of the weekend, the Google Play Store offers a wide range of gifts for users of Android smartphones and tablets. In the list today, we find 21 applications, games and themes for the device based on the robot green, which can be downloaded free of charge in the course of the next few days.
Applications
- Pocket Bookmark
- Pocket Bookmark Pro
- CITIZEN Calculator [Ad-free]
- Home Workout MMA Spartan Pro – 50% DISCOUNT
- Learn Brazilian Portuguese
- Sound Sampler
- Trueshot Swing Time
- Unit Converter (Pega Pro) – Premium
- Decimal to Fraction Pro
- Matrix Determinant Pro
- Pro Mp3 player – Qamp
- World Radio – Worldwide Radio International App
- BlackCam Pro – B&W Room
- Resize Me! Pro – Photo & Picture resizer
- Sketch Me! Pro
Games
- Dungeon Corporation P : (An auto-farming RPG game)
- Take Away the 3D – Endless running hyper casual game
- Zombie Age 2 Premium: to Survive in the City of the Dead
- Connect – colorful casual game
Themes, icons, and branding packages
- Pixels Net – Neon Icon Pack
- iOS Icon Pack: iPhone Icons & Wallpapers (No Ads)
The dish then are the applications, although the games are not lacking, however, some interesting elements. Different speech for the branding packages: there are only two ones can be downloaded for free.
Alongside these gifts we also find plenty of offers and, as always, for the complete list, please refer to the page AndroidPolice.
