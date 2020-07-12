Free activities in Saint-Malo : walking in the nature, workshops and ciné open air Briantais

In the framework of its animations summerthe City of Saint-Malo offers a strong time in the park of Briantais, from 14 to 19 July 2020.

The program, wildlife or insects, the giant, the yoga, the stretching and the open-air cinema.

From 14 to 19 July

“Walk in the nature : from the small to the monumental”, from 10 am to 19 h.

“At the discretion of a journey dedicated to the discovery of the fauna of the Briantais, a surprise of the size expected : 5 giant insects came to live in the Park… perhaps he had already seen in Saint-Malo, these fun sculptures musical are part of the bestiary utopian Anima (Ex) Music of the collective of rennes. “

Attention : special night on the 14 July 21, p.m. to midnight is reserved for health personnel and their families, with evening stroll in the Park to discover the insects, and the Castle put in the light and the music ! Only on reservation at the following e-mail address : resa-animation@saint-malo.fr

Read also : A Micro-Zoo is unique in France : 350 small beasts in the heart of the ramparts of Saint-Malo !

Thursday, 16 July in day

Family events the nature and well-being. 10 h to 12 and 14 h 19 h. Route guidance and thematic workshops.

“A yoga class, stretching and many other animations with the plan of the Park are waiting for you on this site, which invites you naturally to relax and unwind. “

Workshop photo selfie : send your most beautiful pictures on instagram : @villedesaintmalo#MaloByMe. Open to all from the age of 7 years.

Also read : Dinard : in the evening the promenade du Clair de Lune to be discovered in sounds and lights

Thursday, 16 Of July in the evening

Open air cinema with the comedy musical ” La La Land “ designed for the 22 h 15 – on a giant screen (Cinétoiles). Remember to bring your chairs/chairs and blankets. The movie from Damien Chazelle with Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

“In the heart of los Angeles, an actress, become the name Mia serves coffee between two audiences. For his part, Sebastian, passionate about jazz, plays the piano in clubs of bad death for their livelihoods. Both are far from the dream of life to which they aspire… The destination you are going to meet with these gentle dreamers, but your lightning resist to the temptations, the disappointments, and the hectic life of Hollywood ? “

Duration 2 h 08.

Read also : Saint-Malo, france : the parc de la Briantais will be the flagship of the location of the animations of the summer