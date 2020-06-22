Free and OCS offer you the 1st episode of a new series, directly on the Freebox

As well as just advertise for Free, this is the time of Perry Mason, including the season 1 is available in the united states+24 in OCS. Produced by Robert Downey Jr (the Avengers, Iron Man, Sherlock Holmes…), the new HBO series looks back to the origins of the brilliant lawyer Perry Mason, the hero of the novels of Earl Stanley Gardner. Los Angeles, 1932. The city of los angeles is booming, while the rest of the country is still recovering from the Great Depression. Perry Mason is a young and modest private investigator, tortured by the war trying to recover from his broken marriage. When the removal of a child goes wrong, Perry Mason takes the case and goes in search of the truth through The Angels. Your research will reveal a fractured city, ravaged by crime and corruption.

For the benefit of the first episode for free, just go to the section “Aktu Free” of its Freebox and then select “Perry Mason : episode offered”. This offer is available until the 28th of June.